Analysts suggest ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) could spike 54.89% in a year

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is 5.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.39 and a high of $16.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 28.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.57, the stock is -6.64% and -15.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -23.15% off its SMA200. PUMP registered 22.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.22%.

The stock witnessed a -6.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.78%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $863.77M and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.29. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.12% and -49.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.30% this year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.24M, and float is at 86.66M with Short Float at 4.87%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armour Spencer D III ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Armour Spencer D III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $9.90 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67899.0 shares.

ProPetro Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Armour Spencer D III (Director) sold a total of 32,931 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $8.99 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67899.0 shares of the PUMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, WILSON NEWTON W III (Gen. Counsel & Corp. SEC.) disposed off 15,791 shares at an average price of $13.37 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 23,687 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Halliburton Company (HAL) that is trading 43.56% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 96.29% higher over the same period. Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is 41.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.