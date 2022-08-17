AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -24.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.47 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $19.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.15% off the consensus price target high of $23.83 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $16.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.93, the stock is 7.61% and 4.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -17.81% off its SMA200. AU registered -0.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.94%.

The stock witnessed a 14.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.25%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 30561 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.77. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.26% and -40.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.99M, and float is at 412.45M with Short Float at 1.11%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 14.97% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -14.95% lower over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 6.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.