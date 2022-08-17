Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is -64.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of $15.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 60.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is -7.17% and -12.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -8.52% at the moment leaves the stock -53.37% off its SMA200. FUV registered -80.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.81%.

The stock witnessed a -16.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.53%, and is -3.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $107.89M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.68% and -82.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.70%).

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcimoto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.40% this year.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.97M, and float is at 30.23M with Short Float at 26.72%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TSR Inc. (TSRI) that is 3.53% higher over the past 12 months.