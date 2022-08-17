ARDX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Now

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is -9.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $1.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is 27.94% and 44.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 12.30% off its SMA200. ARDX registered -33.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.02%.

The stock witnessed a 46.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.09%, and is 13.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $148.21M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.10% and -48.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-134.30%).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.20% this year.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.54M, and float is at 140.55M with Short Float at 7.74%.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blanks Robert. SEC filings show that Blanks Robert sold 5,188 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 26 at a price of $0.67 per share for a total of $3476.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Rodriguez Susan (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 43,920 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $0.65 per share for $28574.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Renz Justin A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 73,312 shares at an average price of $0.65 for $47696.0. The insider now directly holds 262,047 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 13.60% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -13.15% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -10.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.