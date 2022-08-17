Are we looking at the next big move in Discover Financial Services (DFS)?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is -4.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.02 and a high of $134.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $108.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64%.

Currently trading at $110.47, the stock is 6.87% and 9.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.73% off its SMA200. DFS registered -18.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.03%.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.25%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $29.88B and $11.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.18 and Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is 40.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.51% and -18.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 396.00% this year.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.00M, and float is at 271.47M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kolsky Shifra ,the company’sSVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Kolsky Shifra sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $127.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2450.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Greene John (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $127.95 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26613.0 shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Capozzi Daniel Peter (EVP, President – US Cards) disposed off 8,649 shares at an average price of $124.59 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 22,397 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 14.50% up over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -22.21% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -7.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.