Are we looking at the next big move in Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -11.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.31 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $61941.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.99% off the consensus price target high of $77311.80 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 99.98% higher than the price target low of $51319.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.61, the stock is 2.11% and -6.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -22.27% off its SMA200. EC registered -12.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.61%.

The stock witnessed a 8.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.85%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $21.27B and $25.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.62 and Fwd P/E is 3.87. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.96% and -42.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.00% this year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 30.30% up over the past 12 months and Eni S.p.A. (E) that is -3.48% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -3.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.