Are we looking at the next big move in FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)?

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) is 7.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.23% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 128.34% and 143.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 9.57% at the moment leaves the stock 54.07% off its SMA200. FPAY registered 11.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.00%.

The stock witnessed a 172.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 178.18%, and is 131.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.04% over the week and 14.59% over the month.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $48.48M and $121.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.60. Distance from 52-week low is 204.83% and -34.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FlexShopper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.60% this year.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.24M, and float is at 14.56M with Short Float at 1.10%.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dvorkin Howard ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dvorkin Howard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $10100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.86 million shares.

FlexShopper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Dvorkin Howard (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $1.07 per share for $16050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.85 million shares of the FPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Dvorkin Howard (Director) acquired 20,200 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $22422.0. The insider now directly holds 3,837,956 shares of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY).

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) that is trading 19.15% up over the past 12 months and OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is -30.43% lower over the same period. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) is -9.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.