Are we looking at the next big move in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -32.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.26% off the consensus price target high of $2.66 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -4.39% lower than the price target low of $1.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 7.79% and 13.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -20.79% off its SMA200. OGI registered -52.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.62%.

The stock witnessed a 12.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.03%, and is 9.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 865 employees, a market worth around $449.27M and $125.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.22% and -57.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.30% this year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.06M, and float is at 255.17M with Short Float at 3.93%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -55.45% lower over the past 12 months.