Are we looking at the next big move in Team Inc. (TISI)?

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is 22.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TISI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 50.31% and 47.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -13.55% at the moment leaves the stock 7.73% off its SMA200. TISI registered -70.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 53.20%.

The stock witnessed a 73.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.42%, and is 63.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.87% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Team Inc. (TISI) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $58.81M and $898.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.69% and -71.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.00%).

Team Inc. (TISI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Team Inc. (TISI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Team Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year.

Team Inc. (TISI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.70M, and float is at 27.82M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Team Inc. (TISI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Team Inc. (TISI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Jeffery Gerald ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Davis Jeffery Gerald bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $1.46 per share for a total of $3649.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Team Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Davis Jeffery Gerald (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $1.38 per share for $3449.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TISI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Davis Jeffery Gerald (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.19 for $5934.0. The insider now directly holds 103,490 shares of Team Inc. (TISI).

Team Inc. (TISI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mistras Group Inc. (MG) that is trading -38.03% down over the past 12 months and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) that is -29.32% lower over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 0.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.