Are we looking at the next big move in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is -3.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.53 and a high of $34.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $239.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.56% off the consensus price target high of $284.36 offered by analysts, but current levels are 85.24% higher than the price target low of $181.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.85, the stock is 2.73% and 3.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -1.34% off its SMA200. ZTO registered 3.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.85%.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.97%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has around 23865 employees, a market worth around $22.66B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.78 and Fwd P/E is 18.65. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.51% and -22.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

The shares outstanding are 808.69M, and float is at 644.91M with Short Float at 1.17%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) that is trading -17.70% down over the past 12 months.