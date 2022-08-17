Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is -7.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $90.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $75.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.17% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.55% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.58, the stock is 7.38% and 16.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 1.87% off its SMA200. ARES registered 1.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.89%.

The stock witnessed a 24.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.37%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $21.90B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.95 and Fwd P/E is 18.24. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.20% and -16.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.16M, and float is at 131.27M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sagati Aghili Naseem ,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Sagati Aghili Naseem sold 7,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $73.18 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 75,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $8.47 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.68 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 56,700 shares at an average price of $8.61 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 8,600,000 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 5.35% up over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -38.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.