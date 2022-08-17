aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Is Down -44.44% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is -44.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $13.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIFE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is 18.45% and 32.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 14.01% at the moment leaves the stock -20.64% off its SMA200. LIFE registered -11.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.57%.

The stock witnessed a 38.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.74%, and is 12.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.62% and -68.32% from its 52-week high.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.82M, and float is at 27.19M with Short Float at 1.08%.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shukla Sanjay ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Shukla Sanjay bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $43164.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40798.0 shares.

aTyr Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Broadfoot Jill Marie (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $6.75 per share for $12980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12112.0 shares of the LIFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Shukla Sanjay (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.76 for $33806.0. The insider now directly holds 25,798 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE).