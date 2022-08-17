Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.62 and a high of $182.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $139.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.37% off its average median price target of $1336.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.68% off the consensus price target high of $1858.59 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are 85.36% higher than the price target low of $930.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.14, the stock is -1.95% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.47% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -7.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.33%.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.57%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 45500 employees, a market worth around $47.05B and $18.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.24. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.97% and -25.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Buy”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.63M, and float is at 274.13M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 40.62% up over the past 12 months and Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is -39.10% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -12.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.