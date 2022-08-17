C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is -28.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.37 and a high of $55.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.96% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -72.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.41, the stock is 10.35% and 16.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -9.98% off its SMA200. AI registered -51.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.90%.

The stock witnessed a 15.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.87%, and is 4.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $252.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.61% and -59.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.09M, and float is at 89.61M with Short Float at 14.20%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho ,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 2,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $18.19 per share for a total of $38563.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $18.34 per share for $21531.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, ABBO EDWARD Y (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 175 shares at an average price of $19.21 for $3362.0. The insider now directly holds 212,473 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -0.64% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -11.81% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -12.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.