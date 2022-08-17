Certara Inc. (CERT) down -39.06% since start of the year

Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) is -39.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.17 and a high of $45.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $24.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.14% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.27% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.32, the stock is -21.35% and -18.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -28.68% off its SMA200. CERT registered -38.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.74%.

The stock witnessed a -18.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.03%, and is -24.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Certara Inc. (CERT) has around 1054 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $300.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.44. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.08% and -61.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Certara Inc. (CERT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Certara Inc. (CERT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.10% this year.

Certara Inc. (CERT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.94M, and float is at 153.00M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Certara Inc. (CERT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH PATRICK F ,the company’sPRESIDENT, INTEGRATED DRUG DEV. SEC filings show that SMITH PATRICK F sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $19.16 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88490.0 shares.

Certara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that SLAINE MASON P (Director) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $19.56 per share for $4.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.09 million shares of the CERT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, EQT Avatar Parent L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,500,000 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $28.5 million. The insider now directly holds 35,958,939 shares of Certara Inc. (CERT).

Certara Inc. (CERT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is trading -4.14% down over the past 12 months and PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) that is -15.34% lower over the same period. ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is 2.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.