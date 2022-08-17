Check out this: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) is -86.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CZOO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.09% off the consensus price target high of $2.33 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.66% higher than the price target low of $0.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 7.70% and -4.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -77.73% off its SMA200. CZOO registered -91.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.49%.

The stock witnessed a 27.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.99%, and is -13.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 17.65% over the month.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has around 2642 employees, a market worth around $665.84M and $1.28B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.62% and -92.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -474.30% this year.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 759.45M, and float is at 61.04M with Short Float at 18.66%.