Check out this: Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) is -1.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.12 and a high of $66.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRE stock was last observed hovering at around $65.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58%.

Currently trading at $64.77, the stock is 5.14% and 12.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 13.06% off its SMA200. DRE registered 26.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.74%.

The stock witnessed a 15.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.20%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $24.37B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.12 and Fwd P/E is 68.90. Profit margin for the company is 85.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.46% and -2.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Duke Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.20% this year.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 384.52M, and float is at 384.39M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schnur Steven W ,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schnur Steven W sold 2,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $65.03 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Duke Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Denien Mark A (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 9,652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $62.13 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Denien Mark A (EVP & CFO) disposed off 140,000 shares at an average price of $62.13 for $8.7 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading 11.74% up over the past 12 months and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) that is 10.56% higher over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is 1.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.