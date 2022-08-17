Check out this: Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) could be on the verge of a big rally

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) is -42.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $22.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRGV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.72, the stock is 13.71% and -26.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -46.65% off its SMA200. NRGV registered -40.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.08%.

The stock witnessed a -16.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.79%, and is 27.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $780.84M and $43.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.08% and -74.12% from its 52-week high.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.78M, and float is at 102.26M with Short Float at 3.02%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times.