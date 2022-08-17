Check out this: Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) could be on the verge of a big rally

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is -20.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $4.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOTU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $13.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.37% off the consensus price target high of $13.33 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.37% higher than the price target low of $13.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is -9.91% and -13.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -19.82% off its SMA200. GOTU registered -43.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.39%.

The stock witnessed a -16.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.81%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has around 9015 employees, a market worth around $397.67M and $792.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.22. Profit margin for the company is -30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.78% and -66.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.80%).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.31M, and float is at 254.47M with Short Float at 4.56%.