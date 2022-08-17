Check out this: HUYA Inc. (HUYA) could be on the verge of a big rally

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -49.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $11.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $26.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.47 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 77.32% higher than the price target low of $15.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is 5.34% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -34.92% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -62.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.70%.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.97%, and is 11.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 2067 employees, a market worth around $807.07M and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.67. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.79% and -70.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.26M, and float is at 87.18M with Short Float at 4.13%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -12.01% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -11.81% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -51.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.