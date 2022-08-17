Check out this: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -13.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $217.00 and a high of $299.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $257.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $268.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.48% off the consensus price target high of $316.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -31.43% lower than the price target low of $196.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $257.61, the stock is 3.48% and 8.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -1.89% off its SMA200. NSC registered -4.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.38%.

The stock witnessed a 12.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.25%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $60.13B and $11.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.53 and Fwd P/E is 17.26. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.71% and -13.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.70M, and float is at 231.13M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Squires James A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Squires James A sold 105,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $248.81 per share for a total of $26.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42728.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Shaw Alan H. (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $241.84 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34255.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Squires James A (Director) disposed off 27,871 shares at an average price of $247.54 for $6.9 million. The insider now directly holds 62,728 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading 6.09% up over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is 1.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.