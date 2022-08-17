Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -4.30% Change This Year

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is -4.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.79 and a high of $54.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $28.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.21% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.02, the stock is 16.02% and 25.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 8.15% off its SMA200. YOU registered -39.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.18%.

The stock witnessed a 35.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.75%, and is 11.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $293.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 857.71. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.77% and -44.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.88M, and float is at 65.99M with Short Float at 14.74%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levine Matthew ,the company’sGC, Chief Privacy Off & Sec. SEC filings show that Levine Matthew sold 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $29.05 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Levine Matthew (GC, Chief Privacy Off & Sec) sold a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $29.01 per share for $95733.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Cornick Kenneth L. (President & CFO) disposed off 43,379 shares at an average price of $28.21 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).