CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is 8.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.51 and a high of $73.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $70.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.26% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -11.52% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.26, the stock is 3.93% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 6.73% off its SMA200. CMS registered 10.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.61%.

The stock witnessed a 8.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.71%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8504 employees, a market worth around $20.10B and $8.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.48 and Fwd P/E is 22.40. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.08% and -4.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CMS Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.50M, and float is at 288.22M with Short Float at 1.34%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Shaun M ,the company’sSVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Johnson Shaun M sold 736 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $67.77 per share for a total of $49880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44543.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that BARFIELD JON E (Director) sold a total of 1,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $69.44 per share for $87976.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13620.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, McIntosh Scott B (VP, Controller, CAO) disposed off 703 shares at an average price of $70.86 for $49816.0. The insider now directly holds 23,639 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 3.99% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 19.12% higher over the same period. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is 34.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.