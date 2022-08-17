Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) is -74.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSCW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.89% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.89% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -0.34% and -1.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -58.05% off its SMA200. CSCW registered -85.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.23%.

The stock witnessed a -1.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.31%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $24.26M and $13.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.59% and -89.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.50M, and float is at 117.96M with Short Float at 8.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.