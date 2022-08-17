Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is 27.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $17.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.89, the stock is 3.51% and 14.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 15.01% off its SMA200. CRDO registered a loss of 0.20% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 34.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.94%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $106.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.90. Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.94% and -17.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.50M, and float is at 96.73M with Short Float at 7.65%.