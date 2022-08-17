DatChat Inc. (DATS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) is -54.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DATS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is 16.71% and 18.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 11.20% at the moment leaves the stock -42.71% off its SMA200. DATS registered -63.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.10%.

The stock witnessed a 23.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.59%, and is 18.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 8.43% over the month.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $26.37M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.95% and -92.49% from its 52-week high.

.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.60M, and float is at 16.84M with Short Float at 1.56%.