Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is -32.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.12% off the consensus price target high of $14.06 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.31, the stock is 4.80% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -29.96% off its SMA200. EGO registered -25.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.15%.

The stock witnessed a 11.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.91%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has around 2989 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $891.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is -48.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.73% and -49.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.00% this year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.78M, and float is at 164.85M with Short Float at 3.41%.