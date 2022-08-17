Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is -24.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOLO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.07% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 57.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.72, the stock is 11.58% and 17.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -7.03% at the moment leaves the stock -17.38% off its SMA200. SOLO registered -50.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.43%.

The stock witnessed a 17.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.50%, and is 9.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $197.95M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.98% and -58.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.45M, and float is at 107.25M with Short Float at 14.08%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times.