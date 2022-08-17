Express Inc. (EXPR) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -16.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $7.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.27% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 53.27% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is 35.98% and 26.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.93 million and changing 11.74% at the moment leaves the stock -19.70% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -56.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.86%.

The stock witnessed a 38.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.73%, and is 33.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $168.46M and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.31 and Fwd P/E is 7.34. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.67% and -66.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Express Inc. (EXPR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.90% this year.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.21M, and float is at 65.31M with Short Float at 8.35%.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -59.00% down over the past 12 months and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) that is -41.55% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is -13.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.