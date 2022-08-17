Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FATE Stock Is Going Next

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is -43.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.10 and a high of $91.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.16%.

Currently trading at $32.90, the stock is 1.41% and 16.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -8.76% at the moment leaves the stock -13.45% off its SMA200. FATE registered -62.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.59%.

The stock witnessed a 7.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.32%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.97% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $68.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.40% and -64.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.40% this year.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 95.59M with Short Float at 22.07%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wolchko J Scott ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Wolchko J Scott sold 6,246 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 at a price of $32.08 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $32.88 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Valamehr Bahram (Chief R&D Officer) disposed off 17,158 shares at an average price of $30.23 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 179,834 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 14.73% up over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 17.66% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 10.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.