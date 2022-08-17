Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FRPT Stock Is Going Next

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is -48.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.22 and a high of $159.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $75.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.75% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -52.09% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.67, the stock is -4.10% and -9.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -43.87% off its SMA200. FRPT registered -62.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.02%.

The stock witnessed a 4.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.47%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $501.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 270.39. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.62% and -69.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.70% this year.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.64M, and float is at 41.97M with Short Float at 11.67%.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weise Stephen ,the company’sEVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain. SEC filings show that Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Weise Stephen (EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain) sold a total of 4,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $105.73 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, NORRIS CHARLES A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $110.03 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 30,173 shares of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -44.78% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 20.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.