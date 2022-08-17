Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GOL Stock Is Going Next

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -26.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $8.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $5.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.71% off the consensus price target high of $11.88 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -52.76% lower than the price target low of $2.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is 23.59% and 19.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -21.32% off its SMA200. GOL registered -32.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.86%.

The stock witnessed a 47.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.69%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 14290 employees, a market worth around $674.64M and $2.18B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.68% and -47.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.40%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.61M, and float is at 156.79M with Short Float at 3.87%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -11.50% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is 2.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.