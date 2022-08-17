Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Is Down -42.14% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is -42.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.78 and a high of $31.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRPN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $13.40, the stock is 13.02% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -29.50% off its SMA200. GRPN registered -45.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.95%.

The stock witnessed a 31.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.10%, and is 6.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has around 3675 employees, a market worth around $409.77M and $743.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.62% and -56.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 135.10% this year.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.04M, and float is at 19.00M with Short Float at 33.11%.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Groupon Inc. (GRPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barta Jan ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Barta Jan bought 11,846 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $12.52 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.27 million shares.

Groupon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that RPD Fund Management LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $13.88 per share for $27760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.0 million shares of the GRPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Barta Jan (10% Owner) acquired 317,260 shares at an average price of $11.36 for $3.61 million. The insider now directly holds 2,838,712 shares of Groupon Inc. (GRPN).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -12.01% down over the past 12 months and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is 22.06% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -34.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.