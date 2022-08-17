Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is -53.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $28.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAYW stock was last observed hovering at around $12.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.31, the stock is -1.20% and -10.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -32.66% off its SMA200. HAYW registered -44.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.57%.

The stock witnessed a -12.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.80%, and is 7.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.61 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.46% and -57.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.10% this year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.40M, and float is at 196.85M with Short Float at 7.70%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Eifion ,the company’sSenior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Jones Eifion sold 140,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $13.89 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Billow Lesley (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 968 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $15.06 per share for $14578.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49097.0 shares of the HAYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Billow Lesley (SVP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 968 shares at an average price of $15.81 for $15304.0. The insider now directly holds 49,097 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW).