Is 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) a good stock to buy now?

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is -67.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $25.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is 6.09% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -55.39% off its SMA200. EGHT registered -77.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.45%.

The stock witnessed a 16.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.30%, and is 17.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 2216 employees, a market worth around $620.87M and $677.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is -23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.67% and -79.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.72M, and float is at 116.20M with Short Float at 8.80%.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zinn Matthew ,the company’sSVP-CLO, Secretary. SEC filings show that Zinn Matthew sold 370 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $5.33 per share for a total of $1972.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 19 that Zinn Matthew (SVP-CLO, Secretary) sold a total of 1,442 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 19 and was made at $4.75 per share for $6853.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, Zinn Matthew (SVP-CLO, Secretary) disposed off 779 shares at an average price of $4.73 for $3685.0. The insider now directly holds 283,263 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -6.63% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -13.02% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -18.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.