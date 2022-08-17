Is Agora Inc. (API) a good stock to buy now?

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) is -72.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $34.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The API stock was last observed hovering at around $4.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.59% off the consensus price target high of $14.80 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is -11.55% and -23.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -4.86% at the moment leaves the stock -59.23% off its SMA200. API registered -83.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.10%.

The stock witnessed a -12.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.84%, and is -7.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Agora Inc. (API) has around 1311 employees, a market worth around $564.44M and $166.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.17% and -87.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Agora Inc. (API) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agora Inc. (API) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

Agora Inc. (API) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.77M, and float is at 73.07M with Short Float at 6.46%.

Agora Inc. (API): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Twilio Inc. (TWLO) that is -74.97% lower over the past 12 months.