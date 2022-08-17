Is Canaan Inc. (CAN) a good stock to buy now?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is -20.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $11.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $56.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.53% off the consensus price target high of $74.40 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 87.85% higher than the price target low of $33.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is 0.21% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -19.40% off its SMA200. CAN registered -52.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.91%.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.31%, and is 6.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has around 346 employees, a market worth around $730.40M and $880.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.99 and Fwd P/E is 0.40. Profit margin for the company is 39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.98% and -63.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.40%).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/05/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 946.70% this year.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.02M, and float is at 166.17M with Short Float at 4.77%.