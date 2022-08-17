Is Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) a good stock to buy now?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) is -58.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LKCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.11% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.11% higher than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -11.81% and -31.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -56.63% off its SMA200. LKCO registered -80.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.70%.

The stock witnessed a -38.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.02%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $101.48M and $145.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.03% and -86.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.60%).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 362.67M, and float is at 330.27M with Short Float at 2.11%.