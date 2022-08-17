Is Rollins Inc. (ROL) a good stock to buy now?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 9.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.50 and a high of $40.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $36.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.27% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -24.97% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.49, the stock is 0.64% and 5.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. ROL registered -0.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.56%.

The stock witnessed a 6.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 16482 employees, a market worth around $18.30B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.62 and Fwd P/E is 46.51. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.52% and -6.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 492.33M, and float is at 205.69M with Short Float at 7.16%.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOR INC ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LOR INC sold 248,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $36.87 per share for a total of $9.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218.96 million shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that ROLLINS GARY W (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold a total of 248,014 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $36.87 per share for $9.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 218.96 million shares of the ROL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, ROLLINS GARY W (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) disposed off 329,750 shares at an average price of $36.84 for $12.15 million. The insider now directly holds 219,206,752 shares of Rollins Inc. (ROL).

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -20.00% down over the past 12 months. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) is 6.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.