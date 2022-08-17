Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) – The -16.97% Downside Potential Remains

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is -28.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.07 and a high of $64.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.02% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -84.68% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.09, the stock is 16.48% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.81 million and changing 6.14% at the moment leaves the stock -28.62% off its SMA200. KSS registered -35.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.57%.

The stock witnessed a 21.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.44%, and is 18.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $19.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.41 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.60% and -45.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 698.80% this year.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.00M, and float is at 126.85M with Short Float at 9.64%.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 72 times.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -12.23% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -7.55% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -31.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.