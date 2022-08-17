La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LJPC Stock Is Going Next

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) is 33.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $6.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LJPC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.48% off the consensus price target high of $6.23 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.48% higher than the price target low of $6.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is -0.02% and 27.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 40.73% off its SMA200. LJPC registered 59.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.97%.

The stock witnessed a 0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.04%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.29% over the week and 0.31% over the month.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $154.13M and $52.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.93 and Fwd P/E is 26.96. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.95% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.90% this year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.16M, and float is at 24.43M with Short Float at 0.39%.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAMSAY DAVID A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RAMSAY DAVID A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $3.82 per share for a total of $38231.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 4,399 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $3.66 per share for $16082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90000.0 shares of the LJPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) acquired 10,101 shares at an average price of $3.73 for $37677.0. The insider now directly holds 85,601 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC).

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) that is trading 29.44% up over the past 12 months and CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is -49.01% lower over the same period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is -4.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.