Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) on Track to Reach $2.69 in a Year

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is -6.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.2% off the consensus price target high of $4.19 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.06% higher than the price target low of $2.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is -0.23% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -5.92% off its SMA200. MFG registered -19.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.36%.

The stock witnessed a 3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.93%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has around 54492 employees, a market worth around $29.21B and $10.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.94 and Fwd P/E is 2.33. Profit margin for the company is 42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.70% and -21.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 287.30% this year.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.68B, and float is at 11.44B with Short Float at 0.04%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -11.35% down over the past 12 months and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is -2.88% lower over the same period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is -11.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.