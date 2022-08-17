Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) is -54.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVTS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6%.

Currently trading at $7.76, the stock is 51.83% and 56.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing 25.97% at the moment leaves the stock -20.47% off its SMA200. NVTS registered -21.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.81%.

The stock witnessed a 83.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.57%, and is 71.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.25% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $875.02M and $25.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.08% and -65.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.70%).

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.60% this year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.54M, and float is at 86.22M with Short Float at 6.60%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times.