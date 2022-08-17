Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is -65.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $19.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $4.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is 8.56% and 19.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -4.68% at the moment leaves the stock -41.66% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -66.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.91%.

The stock witnessed a 33.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.62%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $844.69M and $96.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.97% and -75.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.70%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.80M, and float is at 185.37M with Short Float at 10.25%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zalevsky Jonathan ,the company’sChief R&D Officer. SEC filings show that Zalevsky Jonathan sold 21,673 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $85608.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Wilson Mark Andrew (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 3,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $3.95 per share for $12387.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Thomsen Jillian B. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,841 shares at an average price of $3.95 for $23072.0. The insider now directly holds 170,427 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 35.52% up over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 14.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.