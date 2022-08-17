NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -75.76% Change This Year

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) is -75.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.06% off the consensus price target high of $3.15 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.06% higher than the price target low of $3.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -9.56% and -15.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -62.56% off its SMA200. NBEV registered -86.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.66%.

The stock witnessed a -18.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.18%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) has around 1127 employees, a market worth around $37.31M and $439.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.12% and -87.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NewAge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.41M, and float is at 143.21M with Short Float at 2.73%.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NewAge Inc. (NBEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brennan Ed ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brennan Ed bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.