Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Track to Reach $24.00 in a Year

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is -1.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.40 and a high of $26.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.8% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.74% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.42, the stock is 6.11% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -2.32% off its SMA200. NWL registered -16.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.04%.

The stock witnessed a 10.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.18%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $8.72B and $10.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.53 and Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.10% and -19.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.60% this year.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.80M, and float is at 411.21M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ICAHN CARL C ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ICAHN CARL C sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $25.86 per share for a total of $275.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33.07 million shares.

Newell Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Malkoski Kristine Kay (Business Unit CEO – Food) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $24.37 per share for $9748.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10750.0 shares of the NWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Malkoski Kristine Kay (Business Unit CEO – Food) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $24.77 for $4954.0. The insider now directly holds 10,350 shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 3.66% up over the past 12 months. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is -13.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.