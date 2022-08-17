News Corporation (NWSA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is -16.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $25.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWSA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $26.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.32% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.28% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.59, the stock is 6.95% and 12.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.97% off its SMA200. NWSA registered -21.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.56%.

The stock witnessed a 18.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.45%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

News Corporation (NWSA) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $10.84B and $10.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.13 and Fwd P/E is 17.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.35% and -28.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

News Corporation (NWSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWSA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.80% this year.

News Corporation (NWSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 588.80M, and float is at 504.53M with Short Float at 0.83%.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 21 times.

News Corporation (NWSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -11.81% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -12.01% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -12.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.