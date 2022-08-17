ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is -86.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -61.66% and -80.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -83.94% off its SMA200. OBSV registered -89.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -80.15%.

The stock witnessed a -83.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.08%, and is -13.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.21% over the week and 13.66% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $22.06M and $22.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.93% and -92.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.80%).

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ObsEva SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.94M, and float is at 76.25M with Short Float at 3.28%.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ObsEva SA (OBSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -55.45% lower over the past 12 months.