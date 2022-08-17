On Holding AG (ONON) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -35.78% Change This Year

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is -35.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $55.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONON stock was last observed hovering at around $24.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $28.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.91% off the consensus price target high of $36.74 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -51.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.28, the stock is 12.36% and 23.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. ONON registered a loss of -10.31% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 36.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.02%, and is 7.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

On Holding AG (ONON) has around 1158 employees, a market worth around $7.43B and $917.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 67.44. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.25% and -56.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

On Holding AG (ONON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for On Holding AG (ONON) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

On Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -555.80% this year.

On Holding AG (ONON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.39M, and float is at 172.51M with Short Float at 8.77%.