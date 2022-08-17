Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) is -41.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $4.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is 20.96% and 15.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 8.13% at the moment leaves the stock -25.54% off its SMA200. ONCT registered -61.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.37%.

The stock witnessed a 18.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.38%, and is 19.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $68.91M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.70% and -71.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.06M, and float is at 47.16M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VINCENT RICHARD G ,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that VINCENT RICHARD G bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $3500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88162.0 shares.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that VINCENT RICHARD G (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $1.48 per share for $3706.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85662.0 shares of the ONCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, VINCENT RICHARD G (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $4.0. The insider now directly holds 83,165 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT).